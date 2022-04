Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are back with She & Him. This time, they’re embarking on a tour called Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson. Presumably that means a lot of Beach Boys, but the tour is also billed as featuring songs from across the She & Him catalog, making it the first time they’ve done a non-Christmas-music tour since 2013.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO