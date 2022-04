BERLIN, Md.– Decatur took down Bennett in a final score of 6-4 on Wednesday night. Bennett would strike first in this one as they score off of a wild pitch by Ryan McLaughlin. Decatur would respond in the next inning by getting two runs off of RBI singles to give themselves the 2-1 lead. The Seahawks would keep adding onto the lead and the would go into the last inning up 6-1.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO