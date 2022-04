When you sign James Harden you sign up for the full James Harden experience and sometimes that can be frustrating. The contact-seeking lefty had a night to forget on Thursday, missing 11 of the 15 shots he took in a disappointing loss to the suddenly decent Detroit Pistons. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers are now fourth in the Eastern Conference and need to string some wins together immediately to ensure multiple rounds of home-court advantage.

