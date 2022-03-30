ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Mississippi couple charged with capital murder in baby’s starvation death

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bx4M1_0eti8Rp600

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi couple has been charged with capital murder in the October 2021 starvation death of their 5-month-old daughter.

According to the indictment, 20-year-old Kendra Beck and 23-year-old Takoda Miller of Poplarville were arrested March 22 after investigators determined the couple “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly starved five-month-old Kairi Beck of the nourishments needed to sustain life or growth,” WLOX reported.

First responders arrived at the couple’s home in October 2021 to find the infant, whom Beck and Miller said refused to eat, unresponsive. The child later died at an area hospital, and starvation was determined to be her cause of death, the Picayune Item reported.

According to the newspaper, the couple was also charged with felony child neglect after an older child, estimated to be about 18 months old, was determined to be neglected and abused. Child Protective Services took immediate custody of the older child, who has since been placed in foster care, following the emergency call.

Meanwhile, the indictment alleges that Beck and Miller deprived the toddler – who was infested with lice, covered in feces and suffered severe diaper rash – of food, clothing, shelter, health care or supervision, “resulting in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health,” WLOX reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Picayune, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Poplarville, MS
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starvation#Foster Parents#Capital Murder#Child Protective Services#Wlox#The Picayune Item#Cox Media Group
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in Ga on murder charges in SC death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A man has been arrested in Georgia on charges that he killed a man last year in South Carolina. Adeodoyin Babafemi Odutola was arrested Tuesday in Hepzibah and is jailed in Augusta awaiting extradition. South Carolina officials have charged Odutola with murder, kidnapping and first degree burglary in the death of […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Citrus County Chronicle

Teen charged in baby’s death

A months-long investigation into the December death of a newborn boy led to the arrest of his 17-year-old mother from Citrus Springs. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took Sierra Mae Meriedeth into custody Tuesday, March 22, on a warrant charging her as an adult with aggravated child manslaughter, according to court documents obtained Friday. Meriedeth’s bond was set at $30,000.
CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
Daily Voice

PA Wife Stabbed Husband Five Times Using Two Knives: Police

A 57-year-old woman supposedly wanted to kill her husband before she stabbed him five times on Sunday afternoon, according to the police. Manheim Borough police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault involving a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of North Charlotte Street on Mar. 20 around 2:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy