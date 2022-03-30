ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

An Ancient Part of The Milky Way Is Much Older Than We Ever Knew

By EVAN GOUGH, UNIVERSE TODAY
sciencealert.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milky Way is older than astronomers thought, or part of it is. A newly-published study shows that part of the disk is two billion years older than we thought. The region, called the thick disk, started forming only 0.8 billion years after the Big Bang. A pair of...

www.sciencealert.com

