New NW Crossing sculpture honors woman cyclist who circled the world

Anne Noggle was an aviator, photographer, curator and professor. She received her pilot’s license at age 17, and at 21 she was flying missions in World War II, as a member of the Woman’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP). After the war she flew stunts in an air show...
Leon Bridges is known for his soulful hits, reminiscent of music from decades past. The Texas native is nominated for two Grammy Awards this year, having won his first in 2019. Bridges’ slow but steady rise to stardom has been captured behind the lens by a soft-spoken Nashville photographer named...
A new exhibition showcasing the work of Henry Moore is opening in the place where he settled and worked. Thirty works by the acclaimed sculptor will be exhibited at his Perry Green studios in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire. The exhibition - Henry Moore: The Sixties - includes drawings and pieces from...
Known for celebrating icons in pop culture and art, VASE BY SU has now delved into the world of NFTs with its latest sculpture. Noting one of the biggest collaborations in the realm of NFTs to date, the creative studio has brought RTFKT‘s. “MNLTH” to life. Serving as...
