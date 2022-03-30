ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

First on CNN: Graphic video shows extensive destruction in Irpin

hazard-herald.com
 3 days ago

Video taken by a Ukrainian non-governmental organization...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Drone video shows major destruction left behind in Mariupol, Ukraine

Western Mariupol is in shambles after sustained Russian strikes, with many buildings including an apartment complex destroyed, as a number of thick plumes of smoke rise in the distance. The drone video was shared by Ukraine's Azov Battalion, that began as an ultra-nationalist militia, but has since integrated into the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Irpin#Russian Troops#Kyiv#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Russian paratroopers' doomed raid to take airport: Video shows elite troops before they were wiped out at battle of Hostomel at the start of invasion as Russia admits five were killed in 'special operation'

Russian paratroopers were filmed at Hostomel airbase on the first day of the invasion before being wiped out by Ukrainian forces in their doomed bid to take the site. Footage posted online purports to show at least eight Russian troops getting out of a helicopter at the airbase on February 24.
MILITARY
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
The Independent

Two alleged Capitol rioters arrested based on Google searches afterward: ‘Is it illegal to go into Capitol’

Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy