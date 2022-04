My Hero Academia made sure to keep from Ochaco Uraraka having her biggest secret revealed without her wishes in the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains is now in full swing in the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and it has already seen Izuku Midoriya put up against one of his toughest challenges yet. After Himiko Toga brought him to her battlefield, she confessed her feelings for him for the first real-time in the series. It was an emotional moment as he had to let the villain down, but in her hurt she directed her anger towards Ochaco as well.

