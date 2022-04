JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been telling the story of the Joestars for over thirty-five years, with Hirohiko Araki's story focusing each part of the franchise on a different member of the Joestar bloodline. With most of the storylines taking place in different parts of the world, a new travel guide is in the works that will not just help fans to visit some of the famous locales for some of the series' biggest Stand battles but also will give fans some insight from creator Hirohiko Araki when it comes to the art of traveling around the world.

