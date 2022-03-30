ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two North Baltimore neighborhood drug dealers plead guilty to drug charges

By Nia Fitzhugh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two North Baltimore neighborhood drug dealers plead guilty to fentanyl related charges. According to police, between September and October 2019 they identified two men, 47-year-old Kinnard Riggs and 36-year-old James Meekins, as associates of unrelated drug trafficking organizations. Police said during their investigation, they observed...

