Gwinnett County, GA

Man shot outside LA Fitness in Gwinnett County, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating a possible shooting outside of an LA Fitness gym.

Police said one man was shot and one person is in custody.

Witnesses tell Channel 2 Action News that while they were inside the gym, they heard eight or nine gunshots. They say that when they ran out of the gym, they saw a man who had been shot in the right shoulder.

Witnesses add that the shooting was believed to have stemmed from an argument at the indoor basketball court that continued outside the gym.

Police have not confirmed that information.

Investigators say they are still gathering information.

No details on possible suspects have been released.

#La Fitness#Police#Shooting
