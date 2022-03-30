This Sweet-Smelling Serum Made Me a Clean Skincare Convert

A lot of skincare products out there are snake oil. I say this as someone with all sorts of creams, serums, and vials spilling out of my medicine cabinet, some of which cost more than a ribeye steak dinner (with a martini). I'm fully aware that skincare is just another industry centered on convincing women that they should be insecure about the way that they look, and that they're societally obligated to "fix" whatever perceived flaws they can find in a magnifying mirror. Many "acne-fighting" or "age-defying" products are full of false promises and questionable ingredients. And still, I buy into the aggressively enchanting marketing of the skincare industry—which was worth about $100 billion in the US alone as of 2021, and is expected to increase by another $45 billion or so by 2028.

