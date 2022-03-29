A TCU alumna is en route to cover the war in Ukraine

The Baylor baseball team will kick off a four-game homestand on Tuesday when it faces UT-Arlington at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (12-11 overall, 2-4 Big 12) dropped two of three games at Oklahoma in their first Big 12 road series over the weekend. Despite the series loss, they are finding their way at the plate, with four double-digit hit games in their past six. Baylor also ranks second nationally in double plays turned, with 27, or 1.17 per game.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO