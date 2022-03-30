ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

81-year-old duo wins pickleball national championship

By Emily Proud, Nexstar Media Wire
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSYiP_0eti5kBI00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Success comes in all shapes, sizes and ages. It doesn’t matter if it’s the Super Bowl or the Puppy Bowl, being at the top of your sport never gets old. Just ask Bud McRee and Ernie Hughes.

“I think it’s keeping both of us young,” said Hughes.

At 81 years young, McRee and Hughes won the 2021 Indoor Pickleball National Championship and have won a few gold medals from the Tennessee Senior Olympics.

It started as a way to stay healthy and have a good time.

“Starting in the 75 (age group), we won every year for five years, and then in the 80s (age group), we’ve never been beaten.”

“Instead of just sitting around all day and watching TV, which a lot of people our age do, it’s not healthy,” said Hughes. “I think this is healthy. It keeps us going, and it gives us something to look forward to.”

Playing is fun, but winning is even better.

“I like to beat people,” said McRee. “I like to win.”

The duo does a lot of winning.

“We never go on the court thinking we’re going to lose,” said Hughes.

Win or lose, the most important thing is just to try.

“Just have to get out there and do it, and try it. You don’t know what you can do if you just sit on the couch. You got to get out and try it.”

The duo will defend their title at the Tennessee Senior Olympics this August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News

9K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Survive and advance’: Auburn gymnastics enters NCAA Regional semifinal

For Auburn gymnastics, this season is no longer about breaking records, making noise, or flying to new heights. Now, it’s just about surviving and advancing. Auburn enters the NCAA Regional on Thursday, and this postseason it’s all about the next event, next score and next meet. “It’s everything,”...
AUBURN, AL
Kingsport Times-News

2022 Six Rivers Relays Checklist (3/31)

JOHNSON CITY — The 42nd edition of the Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics high school track & field meet returns to the local track foray on Friday, May 6. This year's meet will be held at Science Hill's Kermit Tipton Stadium. The following is the first edition...
WATAUGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — This time, Aliyah Boston and the South Carolina Gamecocks were smiling as they strutted off the court at the Final Four. The only crying came from relief and joy, one year after a painfully opposite finish in the national semifinals. Boston took over after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#Senior Olympics#Puppy Bowl#Wkrn#Success
WPRI 12 News

Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd wins AP men’s coach of the year

(AP) – Tommy Lloyd spent 22 years as Mark Few’s right-hand man turning Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. He needed just one season to return Arizona to prominence. Lloyd was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year on Friday after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Click2Houston.com

Oilers enjoying best season in 16 years

Pearland’s boys soccer team has leaned on a battle cry this season whenever things get tough. ‘Murphy’ is Murphy’s law, an adage that states “anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” In prior seasons, the Oilers crumbled in times of adversity. One red card, one bad call, one defensive breakdown, one missed pass often resulted in shaking heads and slumping shoulders.
PEARLAND, TX
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy