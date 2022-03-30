ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

These states have the biggest tax burdens

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vZui_0eti5jIZ00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It’s almost April and that means Tax Day is right around the corner.

Wallet Hub did a study recently on the biggest tax burdens for each state based on property taxes, individual income taxes, and total sales and excise tax.

Unlike the tax rate, which can be affected by a number of individual circumstances, the tax burden measures “the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes,” the report’s author explained.

New York topped the list for the state with the biggest tax burden. Alaska came in as the state with the lowest tax burden, according to the study .

Free tax software available for Coloradans who make less than $73K

Here’s a look at Wallet Hub’s tax burden ranking for each state:

Overall Rank* State Total Tax Burden
(%) 		Property Tax Burden
(%) 		Individual Income Tax Burden
(%) 		Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden
(%)
1 New York 12.75% 4.43%
(6) 		4.90%
(1) 		3.42%
(25)
2 Hawaii 12.70% 2.55%
(34) 		3.18%
(8) 		6.97%
(1)
3 Maine 11.42% 5.48%
(1) 		2.51%
(21) 		3.43%
(24)
4 Vermont 11.13% 5.31%
(2) 		2.49%
(22) 		3.33%
(27)
5 Minnesota 10.20% 2.93%
(22) 		3.74%
(5) 		3.53%
(22)
6 New Jersey 10.11% 4.98%
(4) 		2.54%
(20) 		2.59%
(43)
7 Connecticut 10.06% 4.16%
(7) 		3.07%
(11) 		2.83%
(41)
8 Rhode Island 9.91% 4.48%
(5) 		2.31%
(28) 		3.12%
(34)
9 California 9.72% 2.76%
(30) 		3.80%
(4) 		3.16%
(32)
10 Illinois 9.70% 3.98%
(8) 		2.22%
(30) 		3.50%
(23)
11 Maryland 9.47% 2.61%
(33) 		4.07%
(3) 		2.79%
(42)
12 New Mexico 9.37% 2.04%
(42) 		1.75%
(37) 		5.58%
(4)
13 Iowa 9.34% 3.42%
(14) 		2.57%
(18) 		3.35%
(26)
14 Kansas 9.34% 3.11%
(18) 		2.43%
(23) 		3.80%
(18)
15 Utah 9.19% 2.36%
(37) 		3.17%
(9) 		3.66%
(19)
16 Mississippi 9.16% 2.84%
(23) 		1.70%
(39) 		4.62%
(7)
17 West Virginia 9.08% 2.28%
(40) 		2.76%
(14) 		4.04%
(12)
18 Nebraska 9.01% 3.69%
(10) 		2.41%
(24) 		2.91%
(39)
19 Ohio 8.99% 2.78%
(27) 		2.60%
(17) 		3.61%
(21)
20 Wisconsin 8.92% 3.17%
(16) 		2.83%
(13) 		2.92%
(38)
21 Massachusetts 8.80% 3.49%
(12) 		3.35%
(6) 		1.96%
(45)
22 Arkansas 8.77% 1.77%
(46) 		2.24%
(29) 		4.76%
(6)
22 Kentucky 8.77% 1.99%
(44) 		3.16%
(10) 		3.62%
(20)
24 Louisiana 8.75% 1.95%
(45) 		1.74%
(38) 		5.06%
(5)
25 Oregon 8.65% 3.14%
(17) 		4.39%
(2) 		1.12%
(50)
26 Pennsylvania 8.57% 2.81%
(25) 		2.57%
(18) 		3.19%
(30)
27 Colorado 8.52% 2.97%
(20) 		2.32%
(27) 		3.23%
(29)
28 Indiana 8.42% 2.34%
(38) 		2.17%
(32) 		3.91%
(15)
29 Arizona 8.39% 2.50%
(35) 		1.60%
(40) 		4.29%
(8)
30 Washington 8.37% 2.63%
(32) 		0.00%
(44) 		5.74%
(3)
31 Michigan 8.25% 3.09%
(19) 		2.19%
(31) 		2.97%
(36)
32 Texas 8.22% 3.97%
(9) 		0.00%
(44) 		4.25%
(11)
33 Nevada 8.19% 2.03%
(43) 		0.00%
(44) 		6.16%
(2)
34 Virginia 8.18% 2.97%
(20) 		2.92%
(12) 		2.29%
(44)
35 North Carolina 8.16% 2.19%
(41) 		2.65%
(16) 		3.32%
(28)
36 Georgia 8.01% 2.68%
(31) 		2.38%
(25) 		2.95%
(37)
37 North Dakota 8.00% 2.77%
(28) 		0.95%
(41) 		4.28%
(9)
38 Missouri 7.80% 2.30%
(39) 		2.36%
(26) 		3.14%
(33)
39 South Carolina 7.67% 2.80%
(26) 		2.03%
(33) 		2.84%
(40)
40 Idaho 7.59% 2.39%
(36) 		2.03%
(33) 		3.17%
(31)
41 Oklahoma 7.47% 1.74%
(48) 		1.90%
(36) 		3.83%
(17)
42 Alabama 7.41% 1.41%
(50) 		2.00%
(35) 		4.00%
(13)
43 Montana 7.39% 3.45%
(13) 		2.66%
(15) 		1.28%
(47)
44 South Dakota 7.12% 2.84%
(23) 		0.00%
(44) 		4.28%
(9)
45 Florida 6.64% 2.77%
(28) 		0.00%
(44) 		3.87%
(16)
46 New Hampshire 6.41% 5.11%
(3) 		0.14%
(42) 		1.16%
(49)
47 Wyoming 6.32% 3.32%
(15) 		0.00%
(44) 		3.00%
(35)
48 Delaware 6.22% 1.77%
(46) 		3.28%
(7) 		1.17%
(48)
49 Tennessee 5.75% 1.71%
(49) 		0.06%
(43) 		3.98%
(14)
50 Alaska 5.06% 3.54%
(11) 		0.00%
(44) 		1.52%
(46)
Credit: Wallet Hub

The study also looked at how states voted in the 2020 presidential election and found that blue states had a higher average tax burden than red states.

While some states have higher tax burdens than others, they can still be seen as fair rates to some.

Donald Bruce, associate director of the Boyd Center for Business & Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, says that fairness is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to taxes.”

“Some people see a tax as fair when everyone pays the same percentage tax rate, while others define fairness differently and want to see the tax burden rise as a share of income,” Bruce said. “Sales and property taxes are seen as fair to some because everyone generally pays the same tax rate.

IRS Free File: Do your Taxes for Free

Some disagree, Burden added, because the share of income represented by sales tax – the tax burden – diminishes the more money people have.

“Income taxes are broadly seen as more fair because they usually involve graduated marginal tax rates,” Bruce continued. “In other words, those with more income pay a higher percentage of that income in taxes.”

Tax Day is April 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News

9K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow WPRI 12 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Bakersfield Channel

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Governors and state lawmakers throughout the U.S. are floating proposals to send checks to help residents cope with soaring inflation at a time when state budgets are bursting with cash. The relief ideas come at a time when many states actually have too much money...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Gas Taxes

As Russia, one of the world’s top oil and gas producers, continues its invasion of Ukraine, Americans and other drivers around the world are feeling the pain at the pump. According to AAA, the national average gas price as of March 17 was $4.29 per gallon – just a bit lower than the record high […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Denver, CO
Business
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
Denver, CO
Government
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
Local
Colorado Business
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
FOXBusiness

Millions of unemployed Americans could be in store for surprise tax bill

Millions of out-of-work Americans who collected unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could face an unpleasant surprise when they file their taxes this year. That's because unemployment benefits, including the extra money distributed through federal aid programs, count as taxable income. Unemployment benefits vary by state, but...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

All the states that don’t tax Social Security

Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide certain exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security, along with some details about those that do.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Sales Taxes#Kdvr#Coloradans#Wallet Hub
MarketRealist

Which States Have Suspended Gas Tax and Will Others Follow Suit?

Average gasoline prices in the U.S. reached their higher absolute level earlier in March. While prices have since come off their highs, they're still above $4 a gallon. Some of the states have come forward to suspend gas tax. Article continues below advertisement. States suspending gas tax would help lower...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Taxes: Time is running out to claim old 2018 tax refunds

The clock is running out for 1.5 million Americans to claim their old tax refund for 2018 — worth a median amount of $813. The Internal Revenue said it is holding about $1.5 billion in unclaimed 2018 tax refunds that are owed to 1.5 million taxpayers. To claim the amount, those taxpayers must file their 2018 tax returns by this year's tax day on April 18. (It’s April 19 for taxpayers living in Maine and Massachusetts.)
INCOME TAX
The Press

ARE THERE STATE CAPITAL GAINS TAXES?

If you sell a property and your gains exceed any allowable exemptions, you will likely owe Federal capital gains taxes, at least. It’s true that California does not have their own special capital gains tax RATE, but that doesn’t mean you won’t pay state income TAXES on your gains. Your taxable gains will likely be added to your income and therefore taxed at regular state income taxes. Federal taxes for capital gains are 0%, 15% or 20%, depending on your income. Then there is a 3.8% Obamacare surcharge if your income is above certain limits. California state tax rates range from 1% to 13.3%, depending on your income. This means that the highest-income earners making over $1M annually could pay income taxes of up to 37.1% on their taxable capital gains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study: Illinois tax burden highest in the U.S.

(The Center Square) – Taxes in Illinois are the highest in the U.S., according to a new study, but experts add it depends on who you are and how much you earn. A recent study by Money Geek found residents in the Land of Lincoln shoulder the highest tax burden among all 50 states, giving it an E grade.
INCOME TAX
KGET

States with the biggest agriculture industry

(STACKER) — Most Americans don’t recognize just how much the agriculture industry affects their everyday lives. The connection is not solely confined to your grocery store, either—industries affected by the agricultural sector include food/beverage service, forestry, and textiles, just to name a few. Less than 2% of the American workforce was directly employed in agriculture […]
AGRICULTURE
Baker City Herald

No suspension of state gas taxes for now

SALEM — Oregon won’t join other states in considering a pause to state gas taxes, for now, according to Charles Boyle, deputy communications officer for Gov. Kate Brown. Legislators in more than a dozen states are proposing temporary gas tax holidays or rebates to counter the rising cost of fuel for individual consumers and businesses. A measure to suspend the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon is being proposed by Democrats in the U.S. Senate.
OREGON STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy