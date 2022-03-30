ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Are You A Birthday Month Person? Sisanie's Birthday Week Sparked A Debate!

By Crystal Aminzadeh
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 3 days ago

It's Sisanie's birthday week! She's celebrating her birthday on March 31 but it sparked a bit of a debate between those who enjoy a birthday month/week and those who do not, including Ryan Seacrest and Tanya Rad .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZhbrS_0eti5iPq00
Photo: Pexels/OAWRS

Watch the hilarious video above! Which are you – a birthday month person or just a single day birthday type? Let us know on social – @onairwithryan !

Comments / 0

On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

563K+

Views

Related
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa like you've never seen her before - see her unexpected makeover

Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming. The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa ﻿Totally Changed Up Her Hair for ‘Live’ Yesterday

Kelly Ripa loves to change her hairstyle every now and then. Whether she’s rocking a pink short-cut bob or jet black bangs, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host likes to mix it up a little. Yesterday, she decided to deviate from her classic middle part and try something new﻿(ish).
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julianne Hough & Ryan Seacrest Reunite On His Radio Show 9 Years After Split — Watch

The exes got along well while Julianne Hough and her brother Derek stopped by ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ almost a decade after Ryan and Julianne’s breakup. Who says exes can’t get along? Ryan Seacrest, 47, and his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough, 33, had a great rapport with each other when the former Dancing With The Stars judge was a guest on Ryan’s SiriusXM show on Friday March 4. Julianne was a guest along with her brother Derek, 36, to discuss the siblings’ upcoming Oscar salute, but Ryan’s co-hosts couldn’t resist discussing the American Idol host’s past relationship with Julianne.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Pexels Oawrs#Onairwithryan
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach's rarely-seen daughter shares sweet baby photos for joyous celebration

Amy Robach's daughter Ava melted hearts on Tuesday when she marked a special celebration with some adorable baby photos. The talented offspring shared several snaps on her Instagram Stories of her mom's stylist's little girl Oona in honor of her second birthday. Ava documented precious moments with the toddler, posting snaps from moments they have spent together throughout her life so far.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy