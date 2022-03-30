ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

These are the most, least affordable US cities of 2022, analysis finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Flores, Addy Bink
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUScn_0eti5c7U00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — While the cost of nearly everything seems to be on the rise, residents of some U.S. cities may find themselves pinching their pennies more than others. Good Hire , a background checking company, analyzed data from 155 cities to find the best for affordability in 2022.

The rankings aren’t all about real estate prices – Good Hire evaluated seven factors to create its list, assigning each a certain weight to the city’s overall score. Those factors and their weights are:

  1. Wage Growth (20% weight)
  2. Unemployment Rate (10% weight)
  3. Job Growth (20% weight)
  4. Percentage of Jobs Open (10% weight)
  5. Renter Affordability (15% weight)
  6. Homeowner Affordability (15% weight)
  7. Real Per Capita Personal Income (10% weight)

To no major surprise, Los Angeles was found to be the least affordable. Two other California cities – Bakersfield and Modesto – found themselves among the top 10 least affordable cities in the U.S. Three Texas cities made the list as well.

Report: How many homes are sitting empty in your state

Here are the top 10 least affordable cities:

  1. Los Angeles
  2. Hartford, Conn.
  3. Corpus Christi, Texas
  4. Bakersfield, Calif.
  5. Shreveport, La.
  6. Modesto, Calif.
  7. El Paso, Texas
  8. New York City
  9. Rockford, Ill.
  10. McAllen, Texas

On the other end of the list were cities primarily in the West and Southeast. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, topped out the list while Utah had the largest representation with three cities found to be among the most affordable.

Here are the top 10 most affordable cities:

  1. Sioux Falls, SD
  2. Reno, Nev.
  3. Provo, Utah
  4. Madison, Wis.
  5. Huntsville, Ala.
  6. Charleston, SC
  7. Fayetteville, Ark.
  8. Ogden, Utah
  9. Salt Lake City
  10. Spartanburg, SC

To view the full list, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Huntsville, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Modesto, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Real Estate Prices#Three Cities#New York City#Personal Income#Wgn
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy