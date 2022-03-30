Video shows moments gunfire erupts in Bridgeport, startling neighbors

CHICAGO — After waking up to gunfire two mornings in a row, Bridgeport residents hope that their new alderwoman will make good on her promise to do a listening tour as she begins her new role.

In the 1200 block of West 33 rd Street in Bridgeport Sunday morning, ring cam video shows a man about to take his dog for a walk. Then someone opens fire.

“He just froze,” Bridgeport resident Tina told WGN News. “It happened so fast. It seemed like an eternity watching that video.”

“I asked our neighbor, were those gunshots? And sure enough, the police were out here looking for shell casings,” Bridgeport resident Kersten added.

Around 3:30 a.m. the next day, gunshots rang once more as neighbors were sound asleep.

“Probably close to 20 shots,” resident Kersten added.

The spree of gunfire led neighbors to go to the newly-sworn in Ald. Nicole Lee (11 th Ward) to ask for help.

“My top priority will be to get my ward office organized and constituent services lagging are addressed first and foremost and the next priority for me is safety,” Lee said.

Lee told her constituents she was more than ready to answer the call.

“I think it makes all the difference when people feel like they’re heard and seen and that’s what I plan to do,” the alderwoman said.

Amidst a terrifying week for some Bridgeport residents, residents say they are scared, cynical, and skeptical.

“That was the last guy’s first order of business, no offense, there’s a lot of talk,” Bridgeport resident Kevin told WGN News. “That’s the truth, though. These people say they care, but I never saw the alderman once in five years.”

Moving forward, longtime Bridgeport residents say they want more pressure on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, city police officers back on their streets, and added accountability in the courts.

“When people commit crimes, they need to be charged for the crimes they commit. People continue to do this because they know they aren’t going to get in trouble.”

“I want her to know that we are concerned and we are changed and families that grown up in the neighborhood may end up leaving.”

Locals say their kids should be riding their bikes and playing in the park, not watch their backs.

“First thing that happened, I’m looking at houses in the suburbs because who wants to raise a family here?”

