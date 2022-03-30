ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County moves on to next phase of Marshall Fire debris removal

By Deborah Swearingen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder County is moving forward with its private property debris removal program, meant to clear properties destroyed during the Dec. 30 Marshall Fire. Now that the Boulder County Commissioners approved its $60 million debris removal contract with DRC Emergency Services, the county on Tuesday had an informational meeting to share next...

Cars
