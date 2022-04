STOCKTON (CBS13) — In fewer than 24 hours, authorities in Stockton responded to two separate shootings with one turning deadly. Stockton police say they are investigating the city’s 15th homicide of the year. On Monday night, shots erupted on a freeway during a car-to-car shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol. When officers arrived, the people involved were gone. Then, at 12:05 a.m., Stockton police say officers responded to West Lane near Hammer Lane where they found three victims ranging from 28 to 46 years old with injuries. Investigators also say they found an 18-year-old man shot dead not far away. Right now, we don’t...

