Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have never yet met in the same tournament this year. Due to his decision not to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus, the Serbian was only able to play the ATP 500 in Dubai. Following the Australian telenovela, which prevented him from defending the title in Melbourne, the world number 1 also had to give up the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO