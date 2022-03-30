ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN COVID Numbers Greatly Improved, But New Variant Being Monitored

lptv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cases – 4,338. Analysis of wastewater in the Twin Cities now shows the omicron sub-variant BA.2 is now making up more than 50% of cases there and is now the dominant strain....

lptv.org

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The stealth Omicron COVID-19 variant is already present in the Central Valley, according to local health departments. So far, the health department in Fresno County recorded 28 Omicron BA.2 cases and Madera County reported four cases. “There is good news and potentially bad news here,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
MedicalXpress

How dangerous is BA.2, the new COVID-19 variant?

As COVID-19 case numbers climb in East Asia and now Europe—a surge largely attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of omicron—it makes sense that concern would rise in the U.S. It's happened before during the course of the now two-year-old pandemic: a surge on another continent is followed by a surge in North America.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Doctors monitoring outbreak of new COVID cases in China

NEW YORK -- As COVID cases drop across the U.S., concerns are growing over a spike in infections in China. CBS2's Christina Fan has more on the response to this latest surge. Just as New Yorkers begin embracing a post-COVID world without masks or mandates, health officials are again nervously watching China. A fast-spreading Omicron subvariant known as BA2 is fueling the worst outbreak in the country since the pandemic began. "It's transmissibility is much easier. You can be in contact with someone for a briefer period of time and still get it," said Dr. Ernest Patti of St. Barnabas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
deseret.com

New COVID-19 variant found in Israel. It may be a combination of omicron variants

A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Israel after two travelers came back infected, the country’s Health Ministry said Wednesday. Details: The Health Ministry said the two COVID-19 patients had “a previously unidentified COVID variant” that appears to be a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and infectious BA.2 (stealth omicron) variants, per Haaretz.
WORLD
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Omicron#Icu#European#Lakeland News
deseret.com

New COVID-19 variants are coming soon, expert says

New coronavirus variants could emerge soon, shifting the pandemic’s state of play once again. Driving the news: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” over the weekend that there will be more coronavirus variants soon, which might be reason enough to receive another COVID-19 booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

The New Normal: Will there be a new COVID-19 surge as a new variant spreads?

News 12's Rich Barrabi was joined by Dr. Robert Lahita to talk about vaccines and the BA.2 variant. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, the company announced Wednesday. If regulators agree, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the youngest kids by summer. Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for children under 6. The company also is seeking to have larger-dose shots cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WMBB

Health officials study new COVID-19 variant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It is year three of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. World health officials have identified another variant starting to spread around the world.  They’re calling it BA.2 a sub-lineage of the omicron variant.  The Centers for Disease Control said this sub-variant is now responsible for a quarter of new […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
98.1 The Hawk

New York to Test Counties’ Wastewater for COVID Variants

Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Tioga and Cortland counties soon will have health officials taking a closer look at what is traveling through their sewer systems. New York State plans to start testing wastewater in all counties across New York State for variants of the coronavirus and track changes in concentration. During...
CORTLAND, NY
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
CBS Chicago

New COVID variant spreads as world starts to ditch restrictions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just as mandates end and more people are taking off their masks, another COVID variant is spreading, causing cases to rise around the world.Self-isolation. Mass testing, and lockdowns. China is facing its worst outbreak since the pandemic first emerged in Wuhan two years ago.The country is reporting 10,000 new cases just this month. And it comes as many other places around the world are ditching restrictions."We're ready to welcome the world back," said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden.And now dealing with a new subvariant of the virus.  BA2 is 30 percent more transmissible than Omicron but...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy