Mississippi Lottery Draw March 29th, 2022: CASH 3, CASH 4, and Match 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man braved Tuesday’s severe weather and came out much richer. The man was driving through town as storms rolled into the area. Despite a warning from his wife to turn around, he stopped at 61 Hill Food & Fuel for a few lottery tickets.
Lady Luck is a frequent guest in Louisiana. No, sometimes she doesn't show up in time to prevent the NFL refs from blowing a call during a Saints game but she has certainly been showing up quite regularly for fans of the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Of course, the "Lady"...
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $230,018 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, March 21, drawing. The winning numbers were: 16, 22, 28, 36, and 39 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning...
"Better late than never," is probably what one Oregon man is saying to himself after cashing in a winning lottery ticket in February 2022 that he purchased in December 2021. Wilbur Brown was visiting the Moose Lodge in Springfield, Oregon when he purchased a multi-drawing Megabucks lottery ticket at the advice of a friend on Dec. 24, 2021.
Someone who bought a Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket for Friday’s drawing using the Jackpocket app won the $822,078 top prize, New Jersey Lottery officials said. Friday’s winning numbers were 12, 20, 21, 22 and 33, with an XTRA number of 2. The jackpot climbed above $800,000 after...
THE draw for tonight's National Lottery EuroMillions (March 15, 2022) has taken place, with life-changing cash prizes at stake. Check the results to see if you have just won a fortune and bagged enough to start that jet-set lifestyle you always dreamed of. Every EuroMillions ticket also bags you an...
Comments / 0