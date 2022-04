WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We're rounding out the first full week of spring with high levels of tree pollen. This is making it a rough week for allergy sufferers. "Its beautiful outside with all the trees blossoming, but that does mean that we're having the tree pollen right now. That's what we're seeing and later as the spring keeps on going we'll get more of the grass pollen," Katherine Simerson, a nurse practitioner with Novant Health, said.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO