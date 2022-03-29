Softball: Julianna Hibbs has a big day in Henderson County's 5-2 win over North Posey

Julianna Hibbs had a big day at the plate and Kelsie Hill got the best of pitching dual with North Posey ace Erin Hoehn on Tuesday at North Field.

Hill pitched a three-hitter and struck out seven as fifth-ranked Henderson County (5-0) captured a 5-2 victory.

Hoehn, a hard-throwing junior, struck out 13 Henderson County batters but did walk five and allowed five hits.

Hibbs had two of the Lady Colonels' hits and was involved in three of the team's five runs. She had an RBI single in the second inning that gave her team a 1-0 lead. Hibbs doubled and scored Henderson County's second run on a squeeze bunt by Alyse Rollings in the three-run fifth inning. She also walked then later scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to increase Henderson's lead to 5-0.

Kaytlan Kemp hit a run-scoring triple and JaMaya Byrum followed with an RBI-double in the fifth inning.

North Posey scored both of its runs in the top of the seventh on pair of singles and the only walk issued by Hill.

Goldsberry has two hits in Colonels' loss

Wes Goldsberry had two of Henderson County's six hits in a 10-5 loss at Hancock County on Tuesday.

Hancock County pitchers Brock Tindle and Logan Willis kept the Colonel bats in check. Willis struck out five in two innings of relief.

The Colonels (2-4) host Lyon County (7-0) Thursday in a rematch of last year's Second Region final.

Thomas homers in Union's win over McLean

Sydney Thomas hit a two-run homer and Taylor Windell drove in three runs as Union County beat McLean County 16-1 on Tuesday.

Peyton Jenkins and Ashlynn Hargrove had two hits apiece for the Bravettes (3-6).

Jenkins allowed one hit and one run over three innings. She struck out five and walked one.

Webster softball falls to Christian

Christian County's Karlee Crick hit three doubles and Madison Winkler hit a two-run homer in the Lady Colonels' 10-1 win over Webster County.

Gracie Thomas had two of the four hits for the Lady Trojans (3-5).

Cullen has 3 RBIs in Union's loss

Brock Cullen doubled and drove in three runs in Union County's 16-6 loss to University Heights.

Waylon Wheatley had two of the six hits for the Braves (4-4).

Christian pitcher two-hits Webster

Webster County had just two hits against Christian County pitcher Gage Montes, who struck out seven in the Colonels' 10-0 win.

Joshua Snorton had three hits and Jacob Jenkins drove in three runs for Christian County (9-0).

Henderson tennis sweeps Caldwell

Henderson County's tennis teams swept Caldwell County on Tuesday with the boys taking a 7-2 victory and the girls claiming a 7-1 win.

Zoe Lawrence took a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles. Henderson County swept the singles matches with wins from Kendall Warren, Cameron Chandler, Abbey Gibson and Adi Kirtley. The team of Nora St. Pierre and Gibson and the team of Brennan Marsh and Courtney Troxel were victorious in doubles play.

Mason Bridgeman won at No. 1 singles. Henderson County also picked up singles wins from Thomas Berger, Jaxton Duncan, Isaac Holland and Carson Weiss.

The teams of Bridgeman-Holland and Weiss-Landon Hurtte were winners in doubles.

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: Softball: Julianna Hibbs has a big day in Henderson County's 5-2 win over North Posey