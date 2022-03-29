ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Hawkeyes star forward Keegan Murray declares for 2022 NBA draft

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

After averaging 23.5 points per game and helping lead Iowa to the program’s third Big Ten Tournament title, star sophomore forward Keegan Murray officially declared for the 2022 NBA draft.

Murray is seen by many as a probable NBA draft lottery pick, so it only makes sense to avoid any risk of injury and position himself to earn lottery pick money straight away. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, product had a sophomore jump for the ages. After finishing his freshman season averaging 7.2 points per game, Murray upped those numbers by more than 16 points per game.

He also averaged 8.7 rebounds per game which ranked second in the Big Ten behind only Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn. Murray’s 23.5 points per game ranked fourth nationally and was tops among all power-five players. The 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward was a consensus first-team All-American, was named first team All-Big Ten, earned the Big Ten Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award and is one of four finalists for the 2022 Naismith Trophy.

“As a kid, I dreamed of playing in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and wearing the black and gold. I am forever grateful that coach McCaffery gave me the opportunity to live out my dream. You believed in me when few did, and you’re a big part of why I’m in this position today,” Murray wrote in his announcement.

Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery shared his excitement for Murray’s future and reflected on the outstanding two years he enjoyed with the Hawkeyes.

“We are excited for Keegan as he begins his professional journey. He has earned the right to be a lottery pick. Keegan is incredibly professional and even keeled with everything he does. Not only did Keegan accomplish things no other Hawkeye underclassman has ever done, but he also represented our program at the highest level. We fully support Keegan and will assist him every way we can throughout the draft process,” McCaffery said in a statement.

Murray ended this season shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from 3-point range. As The Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor pointed out , Murray is the only player nationally that recorded at least 800 points, 300 rebounds, 60 blocks and 50 assists.

