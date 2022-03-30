ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of pointing handgun at traffic in South LA struck by police gunfire

By FOX 11 Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly pointed a firearm at traffic in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night was hospitalized after he was struck by police gunfire....

