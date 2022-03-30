Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Department of Children’s Services supervisor and spouse of a Rockwood Police officer...www.wvlt.tv
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Department of Children’s Services supervisor and spouse of a Rockwood Police officer...www.wvlt.tv
Every opinion and disrespectful comment should be withheld for a different story. Compassion, kindness, Sympathy and Prayers should be posted for those grieving!
if she was on the hospital for covid IT WAS REMDESIVIR AND VENTILATORS ARE WHAT KILLED HER
Comments / 47