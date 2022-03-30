ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon County, TN

Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Department of Children’s Services supervisor and spouse of a Rockwood Police officer...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 47

Lisa Fulcher
2d ago

Every opinion and disrespectful comment should be withheld for a different story. Compassion, kindness, Sympathy and Prayers should be posted for those grieving!

Reply(2)
4
Perry Robert Brown
2d ago

if she was on the hospital for covid IT WAS REMDESIVIR AND VENTILATORS ARE WHAT KILLED HER

Reply(24)
9
Related
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Rockwood, TN
City
Loudon, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Loudon County, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
WREG

Newborn baby found dead on side of the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a newborn baby was found dead on the side of a road in Raleigh on Sunday. According to Memphis Police, the baby was found wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag on the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road. Police said the baby was a girl and appeared […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WALB 10

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia. Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26. He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcs#Covid#State Of Tennessee#Police#Lcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy