Blazers star Damian Lillard reveals NBA star with ‘most beautiful game’ of all-time

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pelicans-Lakers prediction and pick. This is an absolutely huge game for both of these teams. The Pelicans are currently sitting in the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-43 record on the season. They only have a two-game lead on the Lakers, who are tied for the tenth seed in the conference. A loss would endanger New Orleans’ status as the ninth seed. If Los Angeles drops this game, their chances of making the postseason in any capacity are in serious danger. This is the definition of a must-win game for the Lakers in a season that has been one of the most disappointing years in recent memory.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO