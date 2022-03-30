ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

Centre Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Ezra Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. Miller took issue late Sunday with...

www.centredaily.com

Salon

Actor Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct, after winning a fan-favorite moment at Oscar

Ezra Miller, who garnered Twitter criticisms after their brief feature during Sunday night's Oscars telecast, is now making headlines following a bar fight. On Monday morning, the "We Need to Talk About Kevin" actor was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, Hawaii, according to a tweet and release from the Hawai'i Police Department. Miller was reportedly agitated with patrons at a karaoke bar and began yelling obscenities. They allegedly "grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," the release disclosed.
HILO, HI
HollywoodLife

NBC Chicago

Couple Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Ezra Miller, Police Called on Actor 10 Times in Hawaii

Ezra Miller was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say they yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. Miller took issue late Sunday with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow” at a bar mostly frequented by locals in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.
HAWAII STATE
