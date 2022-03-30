ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc man called hero after saving woman from carjack incident

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GC0qO_0eti1gnE00

LOMPOC, Calif. –   A Lompoc man is being praised for helping a young woman who was the victim of a carjacking.

“I heard someone yell ‘help me,’ and I ran over,” said bystander Daniel Guerrero.

Lompoc police call Guerrero a hero, he jumped into action when someone tried to steal a woman's car.

“I guess instant,” said Guerrero. it was just all adrenaline to be honest. I don't even know how I even got him out of the car.”

It happened last Tuesday, in broad daylight,  2 in the afternoon, when a man tried to steal the car from a woman in Beattie Park.

“The male suspect attempted to take the keys away from her and was successful,” said Lompoc Police Sergeant Vincent Magallon. “That suspect then tried to start the vehicle and left the vehicle as she was struggling with him.”

That's when Guerrero came by.

“I was able to get the guy out of the car and hold him until the police came within two minutes, which was good,” said Guerrero.

“It was fortunate for this victim in this case because there were other bystanders that were around, but he was the only one to take action,” said SGT. Magallon.

Although police credit the 38-year-old bystander, in general, they recommend waiting until officers respond, so they can take action.

But in this case, officers are glad Guerrero was in the right place at the right time.

“I have a mom, I have a sister, I have a daughter, so I hope to god that someone was trying to hurt them you know?” said Guerrero. “Or trying to get in their car, someone would step up and would do the same thing. I mean regardless, I think that is just the right thing to do.”

Police also recommend to be aware of your surroundings and if you are planning to be inside your car for a while, make sure you lock your doors.

The post Lompoc man called hero after saving woman from carjack incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WNCT

Woman killed, arm ripped from body in Mid-City carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead in Mid City after a carjacking, emergency officials confirmed on Monday afternoon. NOPD reports just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Bienville and North Cortez Street. Initial reports indicated an elderly woman had been declared dead at the scene, with NOPD classifying the case as a homicide.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police Sergeant#Sgt
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 38, dead after Belmont Cragin carjacking attempt

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in a carjacking attempt in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Chicago police said a gunman approached the 38-year-old, who was a passenger in a car, on the 3100 block of North Mango Street around 3 a.m. Friday demanded the vehicle, and fired shots. The man was shot […]
CHICAGO, IL
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy