J-Lo Developing a Series for Amazon Prime Video

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and her Nuyorican Production company are working on developing a new series for Amazon Prime Video.

Backwards In Heels tells the story of the ladies that lived at the Barbizon Hotel in post-WWII New York City.  If you’re not familiar with the hotel it was located on the Upper East Side and was a female-only haven for women looking to make it in The Big Apple.

Some famous residents of the hotel are Rita Hayworth, Grace Kelly, Joan Crawford, Lauren Bacall, and more.

Do you think you have what it takes to make it in New York City? Have you ever just left home to fulfill your dreams?

