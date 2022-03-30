J-Lo Developing a Series for Amazon Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez and her Nuyorican Production company are working on developing a new series for Amazon Prime Video.

Backwards In Heels tells the story of the ladies that lived at the Barbizon Hotel in post-WWII New York City. If you’re not familiar with the hotel it was located on the Upper East Side and was a female-only haven for women looking to make it in The Big Apple.

Some famous residents of the hotel are Rita Hayworth, Grace Kelly, Joan Crawford, Lauren Bacall, and more.

