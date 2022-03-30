ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Veteran Climber Dies After 80-Foot Fall at Joshua Tree National Park

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112GJF_0eti1F9j00

Spring is officially here, despite frigid temperatures taking hold across the U.S. As a result, Outsiders of all passions and hobbies are excited to get outdoors, exploring our national parks. However, when partaking in things like hiking and rock climbing, it’s always important to keep up with your gear. Be sure to keep it in peak condition. Sometimes, the consequences of not inspecting your gear can turn out to be fatal. Sadly, this became the case Saturday as reports state a climber has died at Joshua Tree National Park.

According to SFGate, the 50-year-old experienced hiker and climber was identified as Tina Fiori. The woman died Saturday when she fell 80 feet while trying to rappel down one of the National Park’s walls. According to the Desert Sun, Fiori is the second person to die this year in Joshua Tree.

Matt Himmelstein, an engineer from Orange and an acquaintance of Fiori’s, said her death was a result of failed equipment. SFGate reports Fiori and Himmelstein had been climbing, or “top roping” with a friend at the time. At the end of the day, the experienced climber ran her safety rope through “compromised” nylon webbing.

Himmelstein said, “The desert is not kind to nylon, so I can’t tell you how old it was, but it doesn’t take a whole lot.”

After spending a certain amount of time in changing weather conditions, the rope wears. This makes it unsafe for other climbers to use

Fiori’s death is absolutely tragic. However, the other climber hopes people learn from this incident, that way no one else dies in the same manner at Joshua Tree.

On social media, Fiori’s friends and family shared emotional tributes.

One of those friends wrote, “We had so many amazing adventures and supported each other through all of the twists, turns, challenges, and joys of life.”

Ice Climber Scales 400-Foot Wall, Survives Minutes-Long Avalanche

Living life as a climber surely takes courage and a whole lot of skill. Currently, it appears Tin Fiori’s death came as an unfortunate accident, one tied to shoddy, nylon rope. However, earlier this year, one ice climber became incredibly lucky as his skill and strength enabled him to cling to a 400-foot wall while an avalanche poured over his head. You can check out the clip here.

What made Leland Nisky’s survival even more incredible is that he’d been solo climbing on the side of a mountain. In speaking about the experience, he said, “This was probably one of the most terrifying experiences I’ve had while solo climbing.”

According to the climber’s post, all that kept him from falling to his death was his strength and his grip on his tools, in addition to managing his breath.

“I knew if I stayed terrified, I would probably die, so I concentrated on controlling my breathing, hugging in tight to the wall to prevent snow buildup on my body, and tucked my head down to breathe a little air bubble.”

Hopefully, as more climbers take to the mountains this spring, we have more inspiring stories like Nisky’s and less like Tina Fiori’s.

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Yosemite Set to Remove Homeowners From Property Surrounding the National Park

A few homeowners who live near Yosemite National Park are being forced to move this weekend without any kind of compensation. Residents of the El Portal Trailer Park found out back in December that their leases would be terminated by Yosemite National Park come March. Well, Outsiders, that deadline is here. The Park is not allowing anyone to live in their homes past 11:59 p.m. on March 13.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Climber#National Parks#Accident#Sfgate#The Desert Sun#Orange
TODAY.com

14-year-old boy dies after falling from 'free fall' ride at Orlando park

A 14-year-old boy died Thursday night after falling from a ride at an Orlando amusement park that takes passengers 430 feet in the air before plummeting toward the ground at 70 miles per hour, authorities said. On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's department identified the boy as Tyre Sampson from...
ORLANDO, FL
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Salt Lake Tribune

A beast lurks in Utah Lake. State wildlife officials want it dead.

Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Mama Bear’s Reaction to Cub Left in Her Den at Cherokee National Forest Goes Viral

A tragic story regarding an orphaned bear at Cherokee National Forest finally has a happy ending that’s sure to warm your heart. Earlier this week, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) arrived at a scene when a car struck a sow in Cocke County. A passerby discovered that the bear actually had a cub when she heard the baby crying. So, she contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). Unfortunately, the mother bear passed away, but when ABR called TWRA, they had the perfect spot for the orphaned cub.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Outsider.com

How Does ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Hide Her Accent?

When you watch Yellowstone, then you’re going to get a hefty dose of Kelly Reilly. She plays the wickedly wonderful Beth Dutton. As you might know, she’s the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, on the Western. Yellowstone allows the British-born actress to shine in that role. She does a good job of hiding that British accent when getting after Jamie or cuddling with Rip. How does she do it?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

431K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy