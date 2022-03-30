ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sheriff Villanueva maintains there was no cover-up of deputy kneeling on inmate neck

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z95pO_0eti1EH000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnJJS_0eti1EH000
Sheriff Villanueva claims LASD did not attempt coverup of deputy neck-kneeling incident 04:04

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, during a Tuesday press conference, again said there was no cover up after video of a deputy kneeling on the neck of an inmate was kept quiet for more than a year, and only recently released by the Los Angeles Times.

RELATED: Sheriff Villanueva refutes allegations the LASD tried to cover-up deputy neck-kneeling incident

"As soon as I saw it, I said, 'This needs to be referred for a criminal case and the person will need to be relieved of duty,'" Villanueva said when asked what his immediate reaction to the video was.

The LA Times uncovered the video, which is from March 10 of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VL8is_0eti1EH000
Deputy Johnson seen getting punched by an inmate at the San Fernando Jail, prior to kneeling on the neck of the inmate. LA Times

Deputy Douglas Johnson is first seen taking a punch from the inmate at the San Fernando Jail. As another deputy moves in to help, Johnson places his right knee on the inmates neck.

The Times reported that despite the inmate being handcuffed, Johnson's knee remained on his neck for more than three minutes as other deputies casually walked around. The inmate was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Asked why he didn't immediately release the video footage, Villanueva said the inmate wasn't seriously injured in the incident.

"Well, considering that the person was not ... there was no serious injuries, it was something that needed to be investigated properly, but not something that is earth-shattering news."

The Times claimed that supervisors attempted to cover it all up.

"We do not do cover ups,' Villanueva said.

However, the sheriff did admit there's an investigation to see why his own supervisors didn't bring the case to him sooner.

"We hold everyone accountable to the rule of law and the policies of the sheriff's department."

Deputy Johnson has already been relieved of duty, and the sheriff also announced Holly Francisco is now the new Assistant Sheriff for Countywide Operations, though what's happened to the Robin Limon, who is currently listed in that position, is unclear.

Asked how many other people, other than Johnson, might face disciplinary actions, Villanueva told CBSLA three, but declined to say what kind of actions might be taken.

Assistant Sheriff Limon did tell CBSLA that she does still have a job, but would not comment any further.

Comments / 3

mewho
2d ago

if you listened to Villanueva speak at the press conference, this event happened months ago, is being investigated, and whoever didn't push it for further investigation have been terminated. Did this article say that? of course not. this is to slander the sheriff during elections. PLEASE STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING THE MEDIA TELLS YOU. HAVE YOU NOT LEARNED ALREADY??

Reply
2
Related
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Fernando, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Fernando, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Up#The Inmates#Kneeling#Lasd#The Los Angeles Times#The La Times
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana woman is killed in incident in Upland

A pedestrian from Fontana was killed in an incident in Upland on March 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. At 3:52 a.m., officers with Upland Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Arrow Route. The 40-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene at 4:05...
UPLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MLive

Open-mouth kiss passed drug balloon to inmate, gets woman 2 years in prison

A Tennessee woman was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for passing drugs to an inmate during an open-mouth kiss in 2017. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Oxygen

Former Sheriff's Deputy Gets One-Year Sentence In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Teen

A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. A jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of negligent homicide for the June death of Hunter Brittain, Arkansas Online reported on Friday. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge which carries a maximum of one year and a $1,000 fine; Davis received both.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
KTLA

Police shut down illegal casino in Pomona

An illegal gambling casino in Pomona was shut down this week after authorities were tipped off. Officers served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at 1067 E. Mission Blvd., after receiving several citizen complaints and anonymous tips about suspicious activity on the property, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release. Inside the location, police […]
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy