First on CNN: Graphic video shows extensive destruction in Irpin

Graphic video shows tank and sniper fire in besieged city
The video shows shells exploding as they hit the apartment block, setting balconies on fire.
Drone video shows major destruction left behind in Mariupol, Ukraine
Western Mariupol is in shambles after sustained Russian strikes, with many buildings including an apartment complex destroyed, as a number of thick plumes of smoke rise in the distance. The drone video was shared by Ukraine's Azov Battalion, that began as an ultra-nationalist militia, but has since integrated into the...
Putin's super-sniper mother-of-two, 41, is seen relaxing between kills - before she was 'abandoned by Russian troops' and captured by Ukraine
New pictures show an elite female sniper who killed 40-plus people but has been captured by Ukrainians in a major blow to Vladimir Putin. Irina Starikova, 41, is codenamed Bagheera, after Rudyard Kipling's black panther in The Jungle Book, but there have been misleading accounts of her true identity. She...
A Ukrainian army lieutenant says Russian soldiers keep 'falling into the same traps' as Putin's commanders force them forward
"The Russians are fighting stupidly," 2nd Lt. Tetiana Chornovol said during an interview with CBS News.
Dramatic moment Russian bombers armed with NUKES enter EU air space – fuelling tensions with West, reports claim
RUSSIAN bombers armed with nukes reportedly entered EU airspace before being intercepted by fighter jets. Swedish media reports four of Vladimir Putin's warplanes swooped in over the Baltic towards the island of Gotland. TV4, Expressen and Aftonbladet all report the formation was two Sukhoi Su-24 bombers and two Sukhoi Su-27...
Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says
Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
Ukraine captured a batch of Russia's missiles and fired them back at its troops, report says
Ukrainian forces have been documented capturing Russian vehicles and weapons, which can then be deployed back against the invading forces.
Ukraine ready to deploy baguette-sized Switchblade flying bombs that fit in a backpack to rain death on Russian tanks
UKRAINE is ready to deploy baguette-sized Switchblade flying bombs that fit in a backpack to rain death on Russian tanks. The weapon, controlled from a tablet, can scout out targets over enemy lines to hit battlefield command and control headquarters. US President Joe Biden agreed to give Ukraine 100 Switchblades...
Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
Russian generals paying price for using unsecured phones, radios in Ukraine war
At least one of the four Russian generals killed in Moscow's war on Ukraine was done in by talking on an unsecured phone, allowing Ukrainian forces to pinpoint his location and bomb it, according to a report.
Video shows 2 Russian warships escaping as Ukrainian missiles blast a docked ship
A video circulating on social media shows large explosions on the Russian landing ship as two other warships race out to sea.
Russian GRU intelligence officer is killed in Ukraine – the latest of 12 senior figures to have now lost their lives during Russian invasion
Russia is continuing to suffer high-profile military losses, with a GRU military intelligence spy the latest killed in Putin's stalling invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has so far seen the loss of 12 commanders including three key generals, and military experts have slammed their bizarre tactics. Captain Alexey Glushchak, 31,...
Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns
Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
Russian troops appear to be using carpets and saplings as camouflage, a possible sign they haven't been supplied with the right equipment: report
One video circulating over social media appears to show a Russian vehicle with pine saplings taped to its side, according to The Washington Post.
Sobbing Russian soldiers who say they heard their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens say invasion was 'terrible mistake' after being taken prisoner in Ukraine
Captured Russian soldiers have described hearing their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens in Ukraine, as they admitted Vladimir Putin's barbaric invasion was a 'terrible mistake'. One soldier, Sergey Galkin, was filmed sobbing as he apologised to Ukrainians for invading their country under Putin's orders. According to the...
Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Reportedly Killed in Russian Rocket Attack: 'No Forgiveness'
A beloved actress from Ukraine, Oksana Shvets, was killed in the capital city of Kyiv during a Russian rocket attack, according to the theater where she worked and was a troupe member. She was reportedly 67. Shvets was part of the Young Theater community, which expressed grief and anger over...
