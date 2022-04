DUDLEY (CBS) – A woman was rescued from a fire in a multi-family home in Dudley Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, they feared it could have been much worse. Initial 911 calls said three people were trapped inside, but there was only one person home. She was rescued and rushed to the hospital. “She’s currently at the hospital in stable but serious condition with smoke inhalation and some other injuries,” said Dudley Fire Chief Dean Kochanowski. Emergency crews rushed to Brandon Road off Route 12, as bright flames and heavy smoke overtook the multi-family home. Two other families with children were not home. Both...

DUDLEY, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO