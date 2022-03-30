ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County considers keeping recycling drop-off sites, other options to fix trash trouble

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpHz8_0eti0CXl00

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Recycling drop-off sites in Jacksonville closed Thursday night for good as the city prepares to bring back curbside services next week. But Clay County could keep the drop-off sites for a couple more years.

During this month’s county commission meeting, a representative for Waste Management explained the company is still struggling to recruit and retain staff.

INVESTIGATES: Accidental death of Jose Lara raises questions about septic tank regulations

The contractor needs a total of 42 employees to bring back curbside recycling, but only has a total of 27.

The service was suspended in August because of staffing struggles and growing piles of yard waste.

Within two weeks, the county reported they were back on track with yard waste pickup, and have remained that way through March.

Since August, Waste Management said it hired 13 new staffers and lost a total of 16, putting them even further behind where they were before.

The company has a $10,000 hiring bonus, compared to Jacksonville’s $5,000 bonus. However, a representative said the farther commute to the center in Green Cove Springs makes it difficult to recruit.

Commissioners heard several options for moving forward.

The first option is keeping recycling drop-off sites until they are fully staffed, which could be several more months.

Commissioners are also considering keeping drop-off sites for the remainder of the county’s contract with Waste Management, which lasts until September 2024.

STORY: Clay County Fair leaders talk safety plans ahead of opening day

A representative also proposed alternating curbside recycling with yard waste pickup every other week.

Finally, the county is looking at automating its curbside service. In Jacksonville, the trucks are designed so they only need a driver. Clay trucks require a driver and helper.

Commissioners agreed automation is the best way forward, but it’s the most costly and time-consuming.

The county is conducting a study to determine a master plan for waste pickup through 2042. It’s expected to be presented by mid-May.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Clay County, FL
Government
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Newnan Times-Herald

Neighborhood angry over proposed extended-stay hotel

Residents of a subdivision on the east side of Newnan are fuming as a proposed extended stay hotel has been proposed right in the middle of it, and have asked for more input in the process. A group of residents last Thursday held a vigil on the corner of Thomaston...
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#County Fairs#County Commission#Yard Waste
WESH

Boil water notice issued for part of Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. — A water main break in Mims forced a boil water advisory for part of Brevard County. Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for a minute before using it to drink, cook, brush teeth, make ice or wash dishes. Officials say the boil water notice...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Operation Greenlight begins in Duval County

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The Duval County Clerk of Courts announces it will be holding Operation Green Light 2022 beginning on March 28. Operation Green Light is a special statewide initiative sponsored by the Florida Clerks which allows individuals who have overdue traffic tickets or criminal fees to pay in full while waiving the collections surcharge.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Centre Daily

How and why recycling and trash collection will change in the Centre Region this summer

Changes to when recycling and refuse is collected in the Centre Region are coming. Waste Management and the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will begin collecting materials at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. during the summer months, Eric Norenberg, Centre Region Council of Governments’ executive director said during Tuesday’s COG executive committee meeting. It will be part of a pilot program that will run the Tuesday after Memorial Day and end the Friday before Labor Day. An evaluation of the program will take place in September.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
FOX54 News

Limestone County Trash Attack returns

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Spring cleaning, whether it's your house or yard, usually means one thing: debris to dispose of. On Saturday, April 2, Limestone County residents can take a trailer or pickup load of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station, 16100 BFI Lane (off Hwy. 72, just east of 7 Mile Post Rd.) from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
94K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy