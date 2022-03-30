ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte self-storage industry among highest sales in country

By Sydney Heiberger
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s an essential business you likely drive by every day and don’t give much thought.

But according to a new report, Charlotte’s self-storage industry has some of the highest sales in the country.

According to StorageCafe , Charlotte had $79.6 million in self-storage sales in 2021. That’s the eighth highest in the nation.

Local storage unit prices also jumped 17.4%, but prices in Queen City are still less than the national average. The price for a 10×10 non-climate-controlled storage locker in Charlotte sits around $101/month, whereas nationwide, it’s $128/month.

“I think in pandemic times, people have downsized. People have moved back in with their parents or other people and combined households,” said Mint Hill Self Storage owner Wendell Long.

When you add Charlotte’s exponential growth to people downsizing after the pandemic, it’s a recipe for a booming self-storage industry. Self-storage is an essential business that never has a down season; people will always need a place to store their stuff.

Long is actually in the process of expanding his business.

“We’re looking at going into temperature-controlled storage,” he said.

Still, Long cautions those looking to break into the self-storage market.

“You have to be careful because you have to make sure that it’s not overbuilt. There are times when people just go building, building, building and they don’t pay attention to how much oversupply there is,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

