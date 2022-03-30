ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, MA

Mental health experts concerned ‘The Girl From Plainville’ could lead to more depression

By Wale Aliyu, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
PLAINVILLE, Mass. — It was a story that brought TV cameras from around the country to the streets of Plainville, and now that same story has gone from the streets of Plainville to your TV screen on Hulu. Michelle Carter’s involuntary manslaughter conviction is now reaching a whole new audience.

Actress Elle Fanning is playing Carter in a new Hulu drama telling the story of “The Girl From Plainville” who encouraged high school boyfriend Conrad Roy to take his own life in 2014.

“I guess I would probably start off by asking them as a parent how that made them feel or what drew them to the show specifically,” said psychiatrist Ronald Lee, MD. “Then, of course, I would be concerned in the back of my mind.”

Mental health experts, we spoke to say if your child is watching this show to have a conversation with them and some even recommend boundaries for all children.

“Do not allow Chromebooks or cell phones in the bedroom after the child goes to sleep,” said neuropsychologist Dr. Wayne Klein. “That’s number one. Most bad things happen then and on top of that the kids are going to be up at night texting each other talking to each other and very little good comes from that.”

They say they are seeing more cases now because kids have no refuge from bullying whether in school or on the internet and now with shows like this or even Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.”

“I saw a couple of patients that specifically cited that show as inspiration for their suicidal feelings at the time,” said Lee. “So that does concern me that those that don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

Carter had been accused of urging Roy to kill himself in text messages that included, “Just do it, babe.” Carter served 11 months in prison, before being released in January of 2020.

The criminal case gained national attention, including an HBO special, as it raised legal questions about free speech and provided a disturbing look at teenage relationships and depression.

Michelle Carter is on probation until August of 2022.

