Round Lake Beach, IL

Boy who allegedly pointed replica gun at Round Lake Beach cop charged with aggravated assault

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. -- Aggravated assault charges have been filed against a minor who allegedly pointed a replica gun at a Round Lake Beach police officer, who fired at the juvenile but missed. Please note: The above video is from a previous...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 1

WGN News

Warrant issued for alleged 18-year-old shooter at Rosemont mall

ROSEMONT, Ill. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged shooter after a man died and a 15-year-old girl was wounded Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the food court, leading the mall to go into lockdown. When officers arrived, they said they found […]
ROSEMONT, IL
Wayne, IL
Round Lake Beach, IL
Round Lake Beach, IL
Libertyville, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Father of Salena Claybourne's girls was on the phone her when she was killed; 'I heard everything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When 35-year-old Salena Claybourne was shot and killed this week at a South Shore gas station, the father of her two children says he was on the phone with her at the time, and felt helpless as he heard the gunfire that took her life.Claybourne, a security guard at WGN-TV, was gunned down in the middle of the day at the Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery on Monday during a carjacking attempt. Antoine Moore, the father of her two daughters, said he's still in shock from the loss."The last words that she said was, 'Oh,...
CHICAGO, IL
#Replica#Police#Sun Times
NewsBreak
Tri-City Herald

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Chicago man charged with stealing nearly $900,000 worth of vehicles at Crystal Lake car dealership

Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man wanted in gunpoint robberies in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday asked for help from the public in finding a man linked to armed robberies on Western Avenue in Beverly. At least one of the robberies, at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 29, took place in the 9900 block of South Western Avenue, outside a Shell gas station convenience store. Surveillance footage shows the man in the plaid jacket swipe a few items from the gas station convenience store, then rush outside and rob a man at gunpoint outside his car. Another robbery happened on the same block at 11:39 p.m. Feb. 20. Further details on that incident were not released. The suspect was described as a Black male between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a heavyset build. He was last wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, a black ski mask, a black and gray plaid jacket with ripped chest pockets, black sweat pants, and tan construction boots. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 745-0620, or make an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.
CHICAGO, IL

