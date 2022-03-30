PGA 2022: Valero Texas Open betting guide

Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the sixth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

The Final Four is this weekend which means the Masters is looming large on the horizon. As a result, we are not getting the best of fields this week. Everyone has a different approach in terms of getting ready for a major in terms of rest or tune-up (and some guys just play every event because they need to get paid).

That said we do have a pretty good field with reigning Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama and last year's Valero champ Jordan Spieth, among others. It is not an elite field but you are going to have to beat some name players to get a win.

There is always a little extra juice the weekend before the Masters because it is possible someone could win their way into next week's field. It doesn't always happen, but it could, and what could be better motivation than that.

Tournament Details

Date: Mar 31–Apr 3, 2022

Course: TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks Course

Purse: $8,600,000

Top Odds

Rory McIlroy +750

Jordan Spieth +1400

Corey Conners +1800

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Abraham Ancer +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

Si-Woo Kim +3500

Keegan Bradley +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Maverick McNealy +3500

Adam Hadwin +3500

Gary Woodland +3500

Bets to Consider

Chris Kirk (+3500)

A quick scan has Kirk on a lot of watch lists this week. He is sporting the classic combination of good recent form and good history at the event. He finished 6th last season and has 4 top 15 finishes here in his career. At that price, he looks great.

Takumi Kanaya (+10000)

Just look at that payoff. This would be quite a longshot bet but golf is the sport to go with those, especially because you don't have to have your money tied up for more than a few days. Kanaya unexpectedly made it to the round of 16 last week. He has a top ten in another Tour event this season too.

Bryson DeChambeau (+2500)

I saw online somewhere that DeChambeau is +2000 to win the Masters. The fact that he is priced so high in this event against a weaker field is puzzling. He seems to be getting his game in gear and has not played as much as some other golfers due to injury. I think it is worth a shot.

Robert MacIntyre (+6600)

MacIntyre had a good February but struggled last week in Match play. He just wasn't good enough off the tee to be competitive. Obviously, he needs to be better to have a shot this weekend. Last week's performance creates some value and other long shots have won here before, inspired by a chance to get into the field for the potential of a green jacket next week.