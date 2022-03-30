ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Nansemond River Cleanup planned for April

By Richelle Hammiel
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Keep Suffolk Beautiful is preparing to clean up the Nansemond River, and the community’s help is needed.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful is a nonprofit organization that specializes in improving the environment.

Throughout the years, the organization held several cleanups to keep Suffolk communities clean: Nansemond River Cleanup, St Patrick’s Day Cleanup, Clean the Bay Day, Great American Cleanup, and Halloween Cleanup.

This year, the Nansemond River Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cleanup will focus on the downtown section of the river.

“Suffolk is very fortunate to have a treasure like the Nansemond River. It offers many recreational and inspirational opportunities for us all. But, like any treasure, it must be respected and well taken [care] of,” Bill Farrell, a Keep Suffolk Beautiful Board member, said.

Suffolk Youth League wins Tides’ youth field renovations

Keep Suffolk Beautiful is hoping to beat last year’s cleanup results of over 2,600 pounds of trash collected. Volunteers are welcome to help.

“Participating in the Nansemond River Cleanup is a great way to show our treasure that we appreciate what it gives to us,” Farrell said.

Volunteers participating in the water cleanup must bring their own watercraft. Those participating in the land cleanup will receive maps with areas of need indicated.

All participants will meet at Constant’s Wharf, 100 East Constance Road, before start time to receive cleanup equipment.

Nearby business owners are also encouraged to make sure their parking lots and dumpsters are regularly cleaned. They noted that discarded trash will likely end up in the river.

    Courtesy: City of Suffolk
    Courtesy: City of Suffolk
    Courtesy: City of Suffolk
    Courtesy: City of Suffolk

For more information, contact Suffolk Litter Control by at (757)514-7604 or by e mail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

