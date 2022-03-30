ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local projects included in governor's supplemental budget

By Jack Hogan
Buy Now The governor’s proposed supplemental budget includes money for a new Frederick Police station to open in the building at 100 E. All Saints St., which is seen here. Staff file photo by Bill Green

Funding for a new police headquarters in the city of Frederick, a new facility for the Maryland Deaf Community Center and replacing water pipes in Brunswick are part of a $2.8 billion supplemental budget that Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced Tuesday.

The supplement’s largest item is $947 million in state infrastructure funding, followed by $894 million in federal funds for K-12 education, $220 million to support school nutrition programs and $165 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for cleaning water and drinking water projects, according to the governor’s office.

Hogan also included $100 million to strengthen the state’s cyberinfrastructure and ability to respond to cyberattacks, which would double the cyberinfrastructure investment in next year’s state budget and accelerate projects like modernizing the state’s public health information technology system.

“We are making critical investments in Marylanders’ top priorities,” Hogan said in a news release.

The governor’s budget awaits approval from the state legislature, which is scheduled to pass a budget on Monday.

Tens of millions of dollars from the supplemental budget would go to law enforcement projects, including $3.75 million for the new police headquarters in Frederick, which would lower the long-term cost of the project to the city, said Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, a Democrat.

“It’s a great investment on the part of the state,” O’Connor said.

The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of the $6 million property on East All Saints Street in November, and O’Connor said the city’s next move will be to identify the company that will oversee design and construction of the new headquarters.

The mayor said he hopes the city’s police department will be able to move into the facility by mid to late 2024.

The supplemental budget sets aside $2.5 million for a new facility for the Maryland Deaf Community Center, which has operated remotely since February, when the organization lost its physical home on Aviation Way in Frederick after the woman who served as the center’s patron, Marie Alford of American Sign Language Interpreter Corps Inc., closed her business.

“We have received an outpouring of support from the community to help us find a new center,” the Deaf Community Center stated in a news release after its Frederick location closed.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Deaf Community Center was not immediately available Tuesday to respond to an email request for comment.

The city of Brunswick would receive $1.5 million in supplemental budget money to update and replace aging water lines that run roughly 8 miles from the city to Yourtee Springs, formerly one of two water sources for the city, the Potomac River being the other.

“I am very proud to see additional funds for the Yourtee Springs project, which, once reopened, will provide clean and affordable drinking water for residents of Knoxville and Brunswick,” Brunswick native Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties) said in a news release.

Mayor Nathan Brown said the city plans to begin the roughly $5 million project to replace the water lines this summer. In addition to supplemental budget funds, the city will rely on grant funding and money from its American Rescue Plan allotment.

Brunswick stopped sourcing water from Yourtee Springs in May 2018 after heavy rains contaminated the water supply with runoff flooding from nearby farms, which increased the risk of unsafe levels of E. coli or other coliform bacteria in the springs, according to previous reporting from The News-Post.

The Maryland Department of the Environment sent a letter the following year allowing the city up to 18 months to install a full-scale filtration system. The city had previously relied on chlorine to treat the water supply, Brown said.

The deadline was extended after the pandemic hit and as supply-chain disruptions led to shortages of pumps, parts and electric company personnel, and Brown said his hope is for the filtration system to be completed by June.

“We’re now in the home stretch,” Brown said.

Once the filtration system is ready and pipes running to the city are replaced, Brunswick residents will see stronger water pressure, fewer instances of discolored water and fewer disruptions to the water supply because of maintenance, Brown said.

Frederick, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
