SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for some family fun in downtown Spokane this weekend, then head down to Riverfront Park for pedal kart rentals! With the Numerica Skate Ribbon closed for now, spring and summer activities are just beginning! Pedal Karts are now available for rent at the Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide building. There are a total of...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO