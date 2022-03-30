ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Four men federally indicted on drug charges

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Four people from DeKalb and Jackson counties were indicted on federal narcotics charges earlier this year.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the four men were indicted on February 28, 2022. Each man faced a charge of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as we multiple counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The four men involved are: David Ray Cisco, 49, of Dutton; Charles Edward Matchen, 49, of Pisgah; Randy Tidwell, 60, of Bridgeport; and Gary Chambless, 38, of Scottsboro.

    Charles Matchen (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
    David Cisco (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
    Gary Chambless (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
    Randy Tidwell (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

The indictments come after a long, joint investigation between the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and the FBI’s Northeast Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force.

Deputies say all four men have been turned over U.S. Marshals as of Tuesday, March 29, 2022. All remain in federal custody pending trial.

