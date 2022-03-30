Report: Great white shark killed California bodyboarder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sam’s Club in South Sacramento was evacuated over a possible bomb threat, authorities said Friday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said sniffing dogs were called to the scene to help investigate whether the threat was credible. The call to law enforcement reportedly came in at around 5:18 p.m. from an employee in the store. #BREAKING Dozens of Sam’s Club employees have been evacuated from the Sam’s Club at Power Inn Rd after a bomb threat was called in. Sac Sheriff deputies are on-scene investigating. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/gkO7eUyESd — Velena Jones (@velenajones) April 2, 2022 Sam’s Club is located on Power Inn Road just off the Calvine Road exit off of Highway 99. This is a developing story. More updates to come.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO