ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Report: Great white shark killed California bodyboarder

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have concluded that a great white shark killed a bodyboarder last Christmas Eve in...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

1,600 lb. great white shark pings off Florida’s coast

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A 1,644-pound great white shark is pinging off the Gulf Coast of Florida, according to OCEARCH. The 12.3-foot shark was tagged Sept. 8, 2021, in Nova Scotia and given the name Scot at the time. According to OCEARCH, the male shark was named for...
FLORIDA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
State
California State
San Luis Obispo, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Morro Bay, CA
Lifestyle
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Central California#Skull#Dna#San Luis#Ap
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
KATU.com

The Travel Mom's Great California Destinations!

The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman and Lifestyle Expert Tommy Didario shared some California destinations that they enjoy. Click the links below to find out more about their destinations and about travel insurance. Click here to find out how you can win a vacation giveaway from the Travel Mom!. https://www.sonomacounty.com/. https://www.surfcityusa.com/
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Sam’s Club In South Sacramento Evacuated Over Potential Bomb Threat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sam’s Club in South Sacramento was evacuated over a possible bomb threat, authorities said Friday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said sniffing dogs were called to the scene to help investigate whether the threat was credible. The call to law enforcement reportedly came in at around 5:18 p.m. from an employee in the store. #BREAKING Dozens of Sam’s Club employees have been evacuated from the Sam’s Club at Power Inn Rd after a bomb threat was called in. Sac Sheriff deputies are on-scene investigating. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/gkO7eUyESd — Velena Jones (@velenajones) April 2, 2022 Sam’s Club is located on Power Inn Road just off the Calvine Road exit off of Highway 99. This is a developing story. More updates to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Salon

An "alien-like" creature washed up on a beach in Australia

Alex Tan was walking on a beach in Queensland, Australia last week when he chanced upon something that caused many people to become quite puzzled. Tan, a pastor at History Maker Church, first thought the creature he was nearing was a flathead fish (or "three-meter flatty" as they're called in Australia) until he got closer and was able to take it all in.
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy