The Denver Nuggets had held out hope for most of the season that their two injured stars, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., would return in time for a postseason run. The closer we get to the playoffs, though, the less likely it seems. The Nuggets have just six games left on their regular-season schedule, and neither Murray nor Porter is back on the court. Now, it seems like we'll have to wait even longer to see one of them.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO