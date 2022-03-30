ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

These are the most, least affordable US cities of 2022, analysis finds

By Addy Bink, Christine Flores, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kc4Vr_0ethwS2500

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — While the cost of nearly everything seems to be on the rise, residents of some U.S. cities may find themselves pinching their pennies more than others. Good Hire , a background checking company, analyzed data from 155 cities to find the best for affordability in 2022.

The rankings aren’t all about real estate prices – Good Hire evaluated seven factors to create its list, assigning each a certain weight to the city’s overall score. Those factors and their weights are:

  1. Wage Growth (20% weight)
  2. Unemployment Rate (10% weight)
  3. Job Growth (20% weight)
  4. Percentage of Jobs Open (10% weight)
  5. Renter Affordability (15% weight)
  6. Homeowner Affordability (15% weight)
  7. Real Per Capita Personal Income (10% weight)

To no major surprise, Los Angeles was found to be the least affordable. Two other California cities – Bakersfield and Modesto – found themselves among the top 10 least affordable cities in the U.S. Three Texas cities made the list as well.

Report: How many homes are sitting empty in your state

Here are the top 10 least affordable cities:

  1. Los Angeles
  2. Hartford, Conn.
  3. Corpus Christi, Texas
  4. Bakersfield, Calif.
  5. Shreveport, La.
  6. Modesto, Calif.
  7. El Paso, Texas
  8. New York City
  9. Rockford, Ill.
  10. McAllen, Texas

On the other end of the list were cities primarily in the West and Southeast. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, topped out the list while Utah had the largest representation with three cities found to be among the most affordable.

Here are the top 10 most affordable cities:

  1. Sioux Falls, SD
  2. Reno, Nev.
  3. Provo, Utah
  4. Madison, Wis.
  5. Huntsville, Ala.
  6. Charleston, SC
  7. Fayetteville, Ark.
  8. Ogden, Utah
  9. Salt Lake City
  10. Spartanburg, SC

To view the full list, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
8 News Now
8 News Now

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
South Dakota State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Real Estate Prices#Three Cities#New York City#Personal Income#Wgn
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy