Wahiawa, HI

School investigates THC edibles incident

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

Parents at Wahiawa Middle School were notified in a letter that the school is investigating what happened after two students ate THC edibles.

GF65
2d ago

This is a teaser of a story and I'm getting fed up with the KHON2 news stories. My grandson attends Wahiawa Middle School and I am upset that they would do an a half you know what story.

KITV.com

Wahiawa Middle School students hospitalized after eating THC edibles

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two students at Wahiawa Middle School were hospitalized on Monday after school officials said they ate marijuana edibles and became sick. The students, both just 11 years old, were taken to the hospital after suffering reactions from eating the marijuana (THC) edibles, according to a letter sent home to parents.
KHON2

KHON2

News On 6

March 31: Another teen arrested in Hawaii
