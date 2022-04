Three years after Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son in exchange for military aid, a key White House whistleblower involved in the case helped Arnold Schwarzenegger deliver his now-viral message to Russia about the Ukraine war.“The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me,” the actor and former California governor says in the video, which contradicts Russian disinformation on the invasion and details Mr Schwarzenegger’s personal affection for Russia. “That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO